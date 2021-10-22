Colorado police sergeant under investigation after he is reported by another officer for misconduct

By Caroll Alvarado, CNN

A Colorado police officer has been put on administrative leave and an internal investigation is underway after another officer reported him for yelling and cursing at a 17-year-old female during a traffic stop, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.

The June 29 incident was recorded on bodycam video that was released Wednesday by police. Sgt. Ed Acuti stopped the car near East 2nd Street and North Airport Boulevard for speeding.

When Acuti approached the car and asked the male passenger to get out the car, the passenger fled, dropping a loaded stolen gun, police said in the release.

The 17-year-old driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene where she was arrested and questioned by Acuti about her connection to the passenger.

The police-worn bodycam video shows the teenager and the officer yelling and cursing at each other, according to the release.

“You better f***ing keep your mouth shut or I’ll make your life a living f***ing hell. From this f***ing day forward,” the officer identified as Acuti says.

“You wanted it, you f***ing earned it. I don’t care how the f**k old you are,” Acuti says.

In part of the video, the crying teen says she is scared and is asking officers to call her mom before saying, “This is what y’all do. Y’all kill people.” The teen can be heard screaming the same thing throughout the video and telling officers to call her mom because she is underage.

Aurora Police officials said in the release that Chief Vanessa Wilson was “deeply concerned by what she saw” and immediately ordered an investigation into the incident.

As of last summer, it is illegal for an officer to witness misconduct and not report it.

In the release the police department describes Acuti’s use of profane language as “not consistent with the training or expectations of an Aurora Police officer.”

“I commend the officers that are unwilling to compromise their integrity and continue to report misconduct that jeopardizes the work we, as an agency, are trying to accomplish with our community,” Wilson said in the statement.

Police said they’re finalizing the internal investigation and Acuti will remain on administrative leave, pending the outcome.

The driver was arrested for speeding, driving without a valid license and obstructing a peace officer but was released that evening.

CNN made several attempts to reach Acuti and the Aurora Police Association and was unsuccessful.

