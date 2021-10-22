Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye abruptly resigns

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye has announced his resignation from the post. Frye, who was named commissioner in May 2020, is stepping down immediately, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Friday. The announcement comes a day after state Republican leaders, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, expressed outrage upon learning the health department issued a birth certificate with a nonbinary gender designation. Frye said the certificate was issued as part of a settlement reached under the administration of a former state attorney general. Stitt, who appointed Frye, praised Frye’s “steady leadership” in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.