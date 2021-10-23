Chelsea puts seven goals past beleaguered Norwich in one-sided Premier League clash

By Matias Grez, CNN

Very few people would have given Norwich hope of avoid a record-extending sixth relegation from the Premier League before the season had even begun, but that number is likely to now be zero.

The Canaries suffered a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of league leader Chelsea on Saturday in what was one of the most one-sided matches you are ever likely to see in the English top flight.

Defeat keeps winless Norwich rock bottom of the Premier League, with just two points from nine matches and a staggering goal difference of minus 21.

At the opposite end of the table, Chelsea extended its lead over Liverpool in second place to four points, though Jurgen Klopp’s side plays its game in hand against Manchester United on Sunday.

There were early signs that this was going to be a long afternoon for Norwich and its supporters, as Mason Mount opened the scoring inside 10 minutes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James made it 3-0 at half time, before Ben Chilwell and a Max Aarons own goal extended the lead to five just after the hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for Norwich, which then had Ben Gibson sent off for a second yellow card with 25 minutes still to play.

Chelsea did, though, show some signs of mercy and only scored a further two goals, Mount getting them both to secure his first Premier League hat trick.

“Before the game I put pressure on myself to get on the score sheet, then three came around in the same game,” Mount told BT Sport after the match. “It’s obviously a massive moment for me. I’ll remember this one for a long time.”

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel added: “It was a good performance. We were sharp and put in a lot of effort.

“The offensive guys need goals to feel fully happy and … so this will help a lot. He [Mount] waited long, too long so it was good he got some goals.”

