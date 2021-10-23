McNeese’s defense dominates with 10 sacks, 3 interceptions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for two touchdowns, the McNeese defense intercepted three passes, despite allowing 455 yards passing, and the Cowboys held off Incarnate Word 28-20. Colby Richardson, Jarrius Wallace and Mason Kinsey each intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward, who completed 39 of 59 passes for 455 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a lost fumble. The McNeese defense had 10 sacks, including Kordell Williams’ stop on the final offensive play by UIW. Cody Orgeron completed 10-of-12 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown for McNeese. Taylor Grimes caught 10 passes for 169 yards and a score for Incarnate Word.