Red Bull’s Perez fastest before US. Grand Prix qualifying

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sergio Perez topped Formula One’s final practice before Saturday qualifying for U.S. Grand Prix. There was no drama between championship leaders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, a day after Verstappen called Hamilton a “stupid idiot” when their cars nearly touched at high speed in practice. Verstappen was third in the Saturday practice and Hamilton was sixth. Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points in the championship with six races left. Perez and Verstappen used the session to show that Red Bull is ready to race Sunday on a track that has been dominated by Hamilton and Mercedes.