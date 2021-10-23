Wydermyer scores twice as No. 17 A&M routs Gamecocks 44-14

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jalen Wydermyer added two TD catches as No. 17 Texas A&M built a huge first-half lead and coasted to a 44-14 rout of South Carolina Saturday night. The star rushing duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devone Achane continued to do damage for the Aggies. They combined for 256 yards and two touchdowns a week after rushing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) raced out to a 31-0 lead by halftime and a 35-yard touchdown scamper by Achane made it 41-0 late in the third.