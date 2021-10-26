‘Schitt’s Creek’ coffee table book is everything you’d hoped for

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The “Schitt’s Creek” coffee table book is about as good as the show.

Series creators and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy have a new tie-in book about series that goes behind the scenes, breaking down everything from scripts to David Rose’s sweater choices. It also includes six pages of every outfit Moira Rose ever wore on the show, including her wig collection.

The book, “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek,” is over 300 pages. Inside, readers will also find character profiles for Johnny Rose (Eugene), Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), David Rose (Dan) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy). At an event at the Beacon Theater in New York on Monday, Dan Levy said when creating the characters, he went as far back as considering if each individual was a happy baby or not.

The book also highlights standout moments from the show’s six seasons, including Patrick (played by Noah Reid) and David’s first kiss, the town’s local production of Cabaret and Moira’s movie premiere.

Murphy writes that her character Alexis only really said the catchphrase “Ew, David” three times in full. The rest were either just “ew” or “David.”

Dan Levy said this was by design.

“When people get a catchphrase and you sense that it’s catching on, you never want to hit it home and make the audience aware that you’re aware that they’re aware,” he said, adding that it generally means “disinterest or disgust.”

Eugene said he knew the show was special after the restaurant scene when they said goodbye to their snobbish former friends, and the dancing scene that followed to the song “Precious Love.”

“The dancing scene is when it hit me that there’s magic here,” he said.

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek,” publishes Tuesday.

