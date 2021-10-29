Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
New
Published 9:35 PM

Norris scores 2, Senators beat Stars to snap 3-game skid

KVIA

By LARY BUMP
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Josh Norris score two goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa. Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves in his 12th NHL game. The 22-year-old Norris was playing his first NHL game in the U.S. The Senators played in the U.S. for the first time since the 2019-20 season after opening the season with five of their first six games at home and another contest in Toronto. Joe Pavelski scored in the second period for Dallas. 

AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content