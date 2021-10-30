10-year-old girl hospitalized after far east El Paso ATV crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after an ATV crash Saturday in far east El Paso.

That crash happened about 5:45 p.m. in a desert area off of the 3800 block of Justice, which is near the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The young girl was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, according to first-responders.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating the incident, but no further details were immediately available.