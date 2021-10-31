Skip to Content
AP Texas
2 killed in shootings at separate house parties in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say two people have been killed in gunfire at two separate house parties early Sunday morning in Houston. Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed and three teens were injured when a fight broke out at a party. Police say several people started shooting at the back of the house and on the street. Police say that another house party, a man was fatally shot after another man became angered at his efforts to move people from outside the front of the house.

