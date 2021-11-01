Son of ex-lawmaker Steve Komadina fatally shot in Corrales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The son of former State Senator Steve Komadina has been identified as the victim of Corrales’ first homicide in almost 20 years. Corrales Police Chief Victor Mangiacapra told KOAT-TV that 46-year-old Spencer Komadina was allegedly shot and killed Saturday by his roommate after they got in a fight at their home. The suspect, 60-year-old Joel Ray, remains detained at Sandoval County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was not immediately known if he had retained an attorney. Republican Steve Komadina represented a district in Sandoval County between 2001 and 2008. According to authorities, it’s the village of Corrales’ first homicide since 2002.