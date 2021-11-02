Braves GM Anthopoulos has COVID-19, misses Series clincher

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t with the team when it clinched the World Series championship. The Braves said Anthopoulos was back in the Atlanta area during their 7-0 victory over Houston in Game 6 on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old Anthopoulos has been the Braves’ general manager since November 2017. Last month, Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler missed five playoff games after testing positive for COVID-19. He rejoined the team in time for the World Series and wound up winning the MVP award.