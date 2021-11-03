In New Mexico, progressive mayors prevail amid COVID, crime

By MORGAN LEE and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Progressive mayors have won second terms in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe amid concerns about urban crime and a state capital in the throws of rapid growth. Uncertified election results showed Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller winning 56% of the vote to defeat a Democratic sheriff and conservative talk show host. Publishing entrepreneur and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber won almost 55% in uncertified results, defeating a Democratic city council member and a Republican who flouted local mask requirements last year. Tuesday’s elections were a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022, including a reelection bid by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.