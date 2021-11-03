Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the country’s arms makers to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles and lasers to maintain the country’s edge in military technologies. Speaking during a meeting with officials Wednesday, Putin hailed the new weapons, such as the Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic weapons and the Peresvet laser complex as a “breakthrough” that “ensured Russia’s military security for many years and even decades.” He added that another hypersonic missile, Zircon, is nearing the completion of its tests and will be commissioned by the navy next year. Putin noted that other cutting edge weapons are in the works. The Kremlin has made modernization of the country’s military a top priority amid tensions with the West.