Adams, Bragg win NYC election amid historic Black leadership

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — When New York City voters this week chose Eric Adams as the city’s next mayor and Alvin Bragg as the Manhattan district attorney, they elevated two Black men into two of the city’s most powerful elected offices. Adams and Bragg’s ascent comes at a time when Black elected officials hold a historic number of city, state and federal offices in New York. It’s a moment the city’s African American officials say has been a long time coming, paved by earlier Black leaders who broke barriers in the face of immense bias, and who bore the burden of being the first.