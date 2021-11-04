Farmington hospital getting assistance due to COVID-19 surge

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — State and federal health agencies are sending 70 caregivers to San Juan Regional Medical Center due to a surge in COVID-19 patients in the northwestern corner of New Mexico in the past month. The Farmington Daily Times reports that San Juan County reported 3,657 positive virus cases in October, more than the previous four months combined. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital had been steadily climbing for weeks but rose dramatically between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. As of Wednesday, the hospital was treating 88 COVID-19 patients and expecting that number to grow.