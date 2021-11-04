Freeze leads Liberty against old team, No. 15 Ole Miss

By The Associated Press

Hugh Freeze is returning to his old Southeastern Conference stomping grounds. The former Mississippi coach leads his Liberty team against the 15th-ranked Rebels. Ole Miss is trying to rebound from a loss at No. 12 Auburn. The game features two of the top quarterbacks in college football. Both Liberty’s Malik Willis and the Rebels’ Matt Corral are threats both passing and running, and both are regarded as potential first-round NFL draft picks.