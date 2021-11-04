Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s disease control agency has reported the highest number of new infections with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute said Thursday that 33,949 new cases had been registered in the last 24 hours. That’s up from 28,037 daily cases a week ago. The previous record was 33,777 new cases on Dec. 18, 2020. The all-time high comes at the country’s federal Health Minister Jens Spahn is set to meet with the 16 state health ministers to discuss how to limit the spread of the virus in the winter. Intensive care units in the hospitals are starting to fill up again and infections among children are skyrocketing.