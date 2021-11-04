Letang’s overtime winner lifts Penguins past Flyers, 3-2

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang stuffed a wraparound by Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 3-2. Playing for the first time since Oct. 19 after testing positive for COVID-19, Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh played without star center Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan. Both have tested positive for COVID-19. Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.