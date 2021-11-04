MLS hires firm for independent review of Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Major League Soccer has engaged Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP to conduct an independent review of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ handling of misconduct allegations brought by members of the organization’s women’s team against former coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby. U.S. player Malloree Enoch detailed allegations of inappropriate behavior by Busby between 2010 and 2011 in an interview with the British newspaper, the Guardian. Enoch said Busby promised to sign her as a player, then repeatedly made her room with him on trips and eventually attempted to pressure her for sex. In 2019, former Whitecaps player Ciara McCormack detailed alleged abuse by Birada, with others coming forward with similar accusations.