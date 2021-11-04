Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year. The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion. That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion that it made in August. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales during the third quarter.