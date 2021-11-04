Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges

By HILLEL ITALIE

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, it’s been one of Hollywood’s darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she agreed to meet with him at a hotel in Los Angeles. In a memoir coming out next week, Wood’s younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas. According to Lana Wood, Natalie Wood did not discuss with her what happened until both were adults and Natalie, after describing being brought into Douglas’ suite, told her sister, “And, uh … he hurt me Lana.” Douglas died in 2020 at age 103.