Navajo Nation reports 103 more COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 103 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths. It marked just the 13th time in the last 36 days that the tribe has recorded a coronavirus-related death. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now us at 1,493.Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.