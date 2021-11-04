Taylor, ground game help Colts find easy path past Jets

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 172 yards and two scores as Indianapolis beat the New York Jets 45-30. Indy ran for 260 yards for the highest-single game total in the NFL this season. The Jets have lost seven straight night games and also lost quarterback Mike White with an injured right forearm. He watched the final three quarters from the sideline as Indy built a 28-10 halftime lead. The Colts also scored the first two TDs of the second half to make it 42-10.