Tennis, sex and politics combine in Chinese #MeToo scandal

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have squelched virtually all online discussion of sexual assault accusations apparently made by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, showing how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such charges. In a lengthy social media post, Peng Shuai wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals following a round of tennis three years ago. The AP could not verify the authenticity of her post on Tuesday, which was removed soon after. Peng is a former top-ranked doubles player who won Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.