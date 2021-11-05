Involuntary manslaughter arrest in Clovis teen’s death

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old New Mexico man has been arrested for suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a teenager at the suspect’s residence in Clovis. Police say Theodore Avalos of Clovis turned himself in for questioning on Wednesday after they opened a homicide investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old male the day before. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and later died from his injuries. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Avalos was charged with tampering with evidence, two counts of giving alcoholic beverages to a minor and two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon.