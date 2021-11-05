Voting lawsuit keeps Texas, Biden administration at odds

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit over new voting laws in Texas is bringing the state into court once again with the Biden administration. The Justice Department has previously sued Texas over immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border and a law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The latest lawsuit targets provisions in a sweeping elections overhaul signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Texas has also been aggressive in suing the Biden administration. That includes a new lawsuit Friday over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses.