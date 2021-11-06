Easing of COVID travel restrictions lets loved ones reunite

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Travel restrictions that have separated couples and relatives living in different countries are about to end. New rules go into effect Monday that allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel will require proof of vaccination but no test. Loved ones have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals while nonessential air travel was barred from a long list of countries that includes most of Europe, Brazil and South Africa. Closures at the land crossings with Mexico and Canada have devastated the border towns where traveling back and forth is a way of life.