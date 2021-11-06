No. 3 Alabama holds on to beat huge underdog LSU, 20-14

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 302 yards and No. 3 Alabama’s defense came up with enough big plays for a 20-14 victory over heavy underdog LSU Saturday night.The Crimson Tide preserved their national championship hopes in a game that was as tight as some meetings when both were nursing such ambitions. The injury-depleted Tigers and lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron didn’t act like 29.5-point underdogs.It wasn’t over until the final play, a Hail Mary that fell incomplete in the end zone. The Tigers came up empty in three fourth-quarter trips into Alabama territory.