Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer

By ERALDO PERES and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans of Brazilian country music singer Marília Mendonça have gathered to pay tribute to the 26-year-old Latin Grammy winner. Mendonça and four other people died in a plane crash Friday on their way to a concert. Mourners lined up for hours Saturday in the sizzling heat in Mendonça’s hometown waiting to get into the gym where her wake was held, some taking shelter from the sun under large umbrellas. People broke down in tears as they passed her open coffin inside. The rising star was known for her feminist engagement, and songs about empowering women and denouncing domestic violence.