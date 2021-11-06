UNM disenrolling 256 students for shirking vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is disenrolling 256 students from classes for not complying with university’s requirement for vaccination against COVID-19. University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said the students being disenrolled took no action to comply with the requirement by Friday’s deadline. Blair told the Albuquerque Journal that the students facing disenrollment received daily messages for over a month. Under the requirement, students must show proof of vaccination or acquire an exemption for medical or religious reasons or only take remote-study classes off campus. Exempted students on campus are required to submit weekly COVID-19 tests to the UNM vaccine verification site.