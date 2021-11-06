Voting distrust likely to continue despite smooth election

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The first major election day following a year of relentless attacks on voting rights and election officials went off largely without a hitch. Unlike the 2020 presidential election, there were few claims of fraud, ballots emerging mysteriously in the dark of night or compromised voting machines changing results. The relative calm was a relief to those who oversee elections, but election experts say that might not matter to those who still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson described the falsehoods the nation is confronting as a “five-alarm fire” and called on industry and community leaders to help defend democracy.