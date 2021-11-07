Bills self-destruct at Jaguars, lose 9-6 in stunning fashion

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills had 12 penalties, including five personal fouls, and three turnovers against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They still had chances to win. Buffalo nonetheless delivered a stinker. The Bills’ shocking 9-6 loss should help refocus a team that had been the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. This outcome for the Bills was humiliating, humbling and hopefully a wake-up call. Coach Sean McDermott says his team beat itself.