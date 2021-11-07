Fatal hit-and-run involving a car, motorcycle in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a car and a motorcycle. They say officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene. The name, age and gender of the victim weren’t immediately released. Witnesses told police they saw a white four-door car flee the scene. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the sedan pulled out from a hotel and turned onto a street. The brakes of the motorcycle reportedly locked up and the bike began to skid. Witnesses say the motorcycle went down and the rider may have struck the car, which then left the scene.