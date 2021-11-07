Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store

VIENNA (AP) — A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich Saturday evening, police told the news agency dpa. Police said the child was severely injured with wounds to his neck and shoulder. Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported. According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.