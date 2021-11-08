Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

CATHY BUSSEWITZ

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Leading scientific agencies say even if the world manages to stop producing harmful emissions, that won’t be enough to stop a climate catastrophe. They say we need to suck massive amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air and put it back underground. Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. But the technology has evolved to where people consider it a serious tool in fighting climate change.