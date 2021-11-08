Pakistan announces 1-month cease-fire with Pakistani Taliban

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have announced a month-long cease-fire with a key militant group behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the last 14 years. A government spokesperson says the Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the cease-fire between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. In a statement, a TTP spokesperson confirmed the cease-fire beginning Nov. 9 will remain in place until Dec. 9, during which both sides will form a committee to continue talks. He said both sides will adhere to the cease-fire. The agreement was reached amid ongoing peace talks between the government and the TTP that began last month.