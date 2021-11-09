Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

POLACCA, Ariz. (AP) — Members of a small northeastern Arizona tribe are voting Thursday for their next chairman. One of the key differences between incumbent Tim Nuvangyaoma and David Talayumptewa is their stance on maintaining a Hopi language requirement for the job. Nuvangyaoma says he’ll push for a change in the tribe’s constitution to eliminate it if he’s reelected, to draw in younger Hopis to the government. Talayumptewa says the rule should be maintained to promote the language that defines Hopis. The winner in the election can’t single-handedly change the 1930s constitution but can help shape proposals through the Tribal Council.