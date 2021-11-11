Asberry, Smith lead No. 7 Baylor women past Texas-Arlington

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 16 rebounds as seventh-ranked Baylor pulled away in the second half for an 81-54 win over Texas-Arlington. Ja’Mee Asberry had 17 Ja’mee Asberry had 17 points with five 3-pointer. The Bears improved to 2-0 under new coach Nicki Collen. Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime, and added 3-pointer less than a minute later. She opened the scoring in the second half with another 3. Baylor outscored UTA 43-22 in the second half.