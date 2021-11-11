Kenya soccer federation disbanded by government, risks ban

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan soccer federation has been disbanded by the government just hours before the national team is due to play in a World Cup qualifier. The move was announced by sports minister Amina Mohamed. She says a preliminary investigation into the federation by her department has shown it is unable to account for money given to it by the government. The sports ministry says it will not affect Kenya’s international matches. But that may still happen if world body FIFA becomes involved because FIFA does not allow governments to interfere in the running of national federations. Kenya is due to play Uganda in a World Cup qualifier later Thursday. Kenya has already been eliminated and can’t qualify for next year’s tournament.