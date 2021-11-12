Pedestrian fatally injured when struck by paramedic vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one of its rescue units struck and fatally injured a pedestrian in the roadway while responding to a paramedic call. Department spokesman Tom Ruiz said the emergency vehicle had its emergency lights and siren on when the incident occurred early Friday morning near Coors Boulevard and Interstate 40 during a mutual aid call in Bernalillo County. Ruiz said the department personnel in the vehicle stopped and provided medical care to the person but that the person died after being taken to a hospital. Ruiz said an investigation is underway.