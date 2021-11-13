Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces

By FAY ABUELGASIM

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera says its bureau chief in Sudan has been detained by security forces. The network said on Twitter on Sunday that Sudanese forces raided the journalist’s home. Al-Jazeera did not elaborate. Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The development comes a day after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country. Activists say a protester died Sunday of his wounds, raising the death toll to at least six. Several people were also wounded.