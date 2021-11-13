Defense propels opportunistic Arkansas past LSU 16-13 in OT

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Arkansas’ Cam Little kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime after LSU freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was intercepted earlier in the extra period, and the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 16-13 on Saturday night. Nussmeier replaced Max Johnson after two fruitless possessions to start the game and completed 18 of 31 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. But the promise he showed in spurts was overshadowed by his two interceptions. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson passed for 142 yards including a 43-yard scoring pass during a scramble to running back Dominique Johnson. Jefferson also led the Hogs with 41 yards rushing.