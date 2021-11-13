Self, Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 27-14

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 27-14. Miles Reed added 131 yards rushing on 32 carries for Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks used a seven-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 6-yard TD pass from Self to Gipson to take a three-point lead just before halftime and went 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half and Gipson’s 7-yard TD reception made it 24-14 with 11:12 left in the third quarter. Darius Hale had 88 yards rushing on 18 carries for Central Arkansas and Breylin Smith 17-of-27 passing for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being helped off the field late in the game and replaced by Darius Bowers.