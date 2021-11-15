In 2 days, 10 migrants die trying to reach Spanish islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish rescuers say 10 migrants have died while trying to reach the Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescuers said Monday they found a migrant boat drifting 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the Canary Islands and saved 40 people but recovered two bodies. The boat is believed to have departed from Dakhla on the coast of Western Sahara five days ago. The deaths on Monday were reported a day after another eight migrants died in the Atlantic en route to the Canary Islands. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said more than 100 people have been rescued from migrant boats and brought to the Canary Islands in the last two days. The dangerous migration route claims hundreds of lives each year.