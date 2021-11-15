Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite to recapture magic

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are back this month with a new album of covers, 14 years after their surprise hit with critics and fans, “Raising Sand.” The new album, “Raise the Roof” out Friday from Rounder Records, follows the blueprint of the first, including many of the same musicians and the producing smarts of T Bone Burnett. The recording was completed just weeks before the pandemic hit. One highlight is a revisiting of Betty Harris’ soulful, up-tempo “Trouble With My Lover” written by Toussaint. Plant urged Krauss to sing it and in her hands, it becomes moody, melancholy and sensual.