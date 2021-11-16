Biden choice for Justice antitrust post wins Senate approval

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to lead enforcement of competition laws at the Justice Department has won Senate approval. The vote comes as Biden’s administration pursues action against outsized market power it has condemned in several industries, including Big Tech, health care, airlines and agriculture. The vote was 68-29 to confirm Jonathan Kanter as assistant attorney general heading the Justice Department’s antitrust division. He’s an antitrust lawyer who has opposed tech giants in private practice. Kanter, who also has experience in government at the Federal Trade Commission, will join the team of competition regulators that Biden has assembled to carry out an anti-monopoly agenda.