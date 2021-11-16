‘He’s evil’: Victims’ family prepares for killer’s execution

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman is scheduled to be a witness when her stepfather is executed this week. David Neal Cox is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for the 2010 killing of his wife, Kim Kirk Cox. He also pleaded guilty to other crimes, including sexually assaulting his then 12-year-old stepdaughter in front of her dying mother. The stepdaughter, Lindsey Cox, is now 23 years old. She tells The Associated Press that she had long wanted David Cox to sit in prison. She says that now, she is OK with the execution. This will be Mississippi’s first execution since 2012.