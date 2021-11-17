Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver, which lost its fifth straight to fall to 5-10-2. Thatcher Demko had 26 saves. The Avalanche were 3 for 5 with the man advantage while the Canucks went scoreless on three power plays.