Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
New
Published 2:32 PM

New Mexico governor appoints water, infrastructure advisors

KVIA

By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is naming new advisors on water, infrastructure and broadband. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham annnounced the appointments on Wednesday after President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. For non-water infrastructure projects, she’s appointing former Albuquerque mayor Martin Chavez. He’ll help prioritize the $3.7 billion in federal infrastructure money bound for New Mexico. Lujan Grisham also says the state will have a broadband adviser moving to the state soon. John D’Antonio recently resigned as state engineer in charge of water projects and will be replaced by Mike Hamman.

AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content