New Mexico governor appoints water, infrastructure advisors

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor is naming new advisors on water, infrastructure and broadband. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham annnounced the appointments on Wednesday after President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. For non-water infrastructure projects, she’s appointing former Albuquerque mayor Martin Chavez. He’ll help prioritize the $3.7 billion in federal infrastructure money bound for New Mexico. Lujan Grisham also says the state will have a broadband adviser moving to the state soon. John D’Antonio recently resigned as state engineer in charge of water projects and will be replaced by Mike Hamman.